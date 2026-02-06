Two Everett, WA buildings evacuated over 'suspicious substance' in ballot box

The Brief Two buildings on the Snohomish County campus in Everett were evacuated after a "suspicious substance" was found in a ballot box. HazMat crews, bomb technicians and detectives responded to the scene, and nearby roads were closed during the investigation. Officials have not identified the substance and say there is no estimate for when the buildings will reopen.



Authorities evacuated two buildings on the Snohomish County campus in Everett after a "suspicious substance" was found in a ballot box Wednesday.

The Everett Fire Department is on scene at a HazMat incident on the Snohomish County campus. (Everett Fire Department)

What we know:

The discovery was made in the basement of a building, and the East and West administrative buildings were evacuated out of an abundance of caution, officials said.

The Everett Fire Department, South County Fire HazMat teams, law enforcement bomb technicians and detectives are actively investigating the substance.

There is no estimate for when the buildings will reopen. The incident is at 3000 Rockefeller Avenue.

Oakes Avenue is closed between Pacific Avenue and Wall Street as authorities work to identify the substance.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle-based Amazon to close Amazon Go, Amazon Fresh stores, shift focus

Gov. Ferguson, AG Brown write warning to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

Treasured bible among stolen items returned after robbery in Pierce County

Man shot multiple times in Pierce County drive-by

Rivian amps up competition with Tesla, pledging $4.6M to WA ballot initiative

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.