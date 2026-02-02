Co-leader of 2022 WA home invasion spree, Everett mother murder, pleads guilty

The Brief A man who led a violent home invasion ring targeting Asian families has pleaded guilty in a federal case. Prosecutors say the crew committed multiple armed robberies and kidnappings, including the fatal shooting of Everett mother Irah Sok. The defendant is expected to plead guilty to second-degree murder and faces a recommended sentence of two 25-year prison terms.



A man who led a violent home invasion crew that targeted Asian families, and was involved in the fatal shooting of an Everett mother, has pleaded guilty.

Christopher Johnson, 24, co-led a crime ring that broke into and robbed several different homes between May and August 2022.

Christopher Johnson, 24

The backstory:

The crew would dress in black clothing and burst into homes in the middle of the night, claiming to be police with guns drawn. Then, they would use zip-ties to restrain the victims, including children as young as nine, while others ransacked for valuables.

The indictment detailed at least seven different incidents across King, Snohomish, and Skagit Counties, including armed robberies and kidnappings.

One of those incidents included the deadly shooting of Irah Sok, an Everett mother, who was shot and killed in front of her 7-year-old son. Sok's husband was also injured during the robbery.

Also charged in connection with Sok's murder and the string of robberies is Johnson's co-defendant, 29-year-old Kevin Thissel. According to court documents, Thissel is the oldest member of the crew, and allegedly used juveniles to assist in their crimes.

Home invasion murder suspect Kevin Thissel (Photo: Washington State Department of Corrections)

What's next:

Johnson pleaded guilty to racketeering and RICO conspiracy charges, and is expected to plead guilty to second-degree murder for the death of Sok. He is expected to be formally sentenced on May 6, and will be recommended to serve two 25-year prison terms.

The FBI continues to investigate the enterprise, with assistance from the King and Snohomish County Sheriff's Offices, and the Kent and Mount Vernon Police Departments.

