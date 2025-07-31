The Brief A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the 2022 home invasion murder of Irah Sok in South Everett. The 24-year-old woman was apprehended in Renton and faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.



A third suspect has been arrested in the home invasion murder of Irah Sok, a mother who was shot to death during a 2022 break-in in South Everett.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a 24-year-old woman in the case on Thursday. She is believed to be one of three armed suspects tied to the homicide, which occurred on August 19, 2022.

This follows the arrests of 28-year-old Kevin Thissel and 23-year-old Chris Johnson in August 2024, who remain in custody related to the case.

The backstory:

According to detectives, three suspects forced entry into a home on 96th Street Southeast in Eastmont and fatally shot 36-year-old Irah Sok in her bed, next to her 7-year-old child. Sok's husband was forced to the ground and zip-tied as the suspects stole thousands of dollars' worth of luxury goods from the home.

The suspects are allegedly part of a violent home invasion ring across western Washington, tied to at least seven crimes from May to August 2022, including multiple armed robberies, kidnappings and the murder of Irah Sok.

Slain Everett mother Irah Sok

The 24-year-old suspect was arrested in a Renton parking lot on Wednesday. She was booked into Snohomish County Jail for first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, and first-degree theft.

The other two suspects, Kevin Thissel and Chris Johnson of Pierce County, were previously indicted for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) and RICO Conspiracy. Johnson's trial was continued to October 2025.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says this remains an active investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the SCSO Major Crimes tip line at 425-388-3845.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

