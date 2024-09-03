Trial continued to late 2025 for suspect in violent WA home invasion ring

One of two suspects charged in a series of violent home invasions targeting Asian American families throughout western Washington may not have to go to trial until next year.

A motion passed on Tuesday says the defense team for Christopher Johnson is still waiting for discovery and his trial has been continued to October 2025.

Johnson, along with Kevin Thissel, were taken into federal custody in August and indicted for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) and RICO Conspiracy.

Johnson and Thissel are accused of being part of a national crime syndicate that targeted Asian American households in the summer of 2022, perceiving them to be "weaker."

Asian American community leaders such as Alan Lai, encourage victims to speak up and call 911 as soon as they can.

"You see something, you say something, that's the best way to and to cooperate and take it one step at a time," said Lai. "Tell the truth and good things will happen."

Lai has decades of experience helping crime victims in the greater Seattle area as a victim advocate with Seattle Police and as an interpreter, as well as a probation officer for municipal courts.

He says language and cultural barriers can sometimes be challenging for some Asian American victims to come forward, but his grassroots organizations, like the Chinese Information and Service Center and Chinese American Citizens Alliance in Seattle, can help victims navigate the criminal justice system.

