Graham-Kapowsin High School student shot in WA, investigation underway

A high school student was shot in the Graham area Tuesday morning, school officials said.

The Bethel School District alerted families and staff Tuesday that a Graham-Kapowsin High School student was shot near the corner of 186th Street and 82nd Avenue.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), at 7:04 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting and found a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was immediately treated, and taken to a nearby hospital with an injury considered to be non-life-threatening.

Deputies were told that the shooter was in a vehicle and had fled the area.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is leading the investigation. Forensic investigators are collecting evidence from the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the PCSD, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

"Our thoughts are with the student and their family," the district said in its Tuesday morning alert. "Counselors and social workers will be available at Graham-Kapowsin High School today for students who need support."

Further information about what led to the shooting is limited at this time.

The Source The Bethel School District and the Pierce County Sheriff's Department contributed to this report.

