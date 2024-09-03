Pier 58 contractor takes Seattle to court, alleging unpaid work

The contractor responsible for the rebuild of Seattle’s Pier 58 is taking the city to court, alleging that they have not been fully compensated for their work on the $32 million project.

Pacific Pile & Marine (PPM) claims the city requested an acceleration of the project over a year ago, but has yet to adjust the contract or provide additional payment as agreed.

PPM filed the lawsuit against the City of Seattle just before the holiday weekend. The lawsuit argues that the city's actions constitute a violation of state law.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The company is seeking the payment owed for the altered scope of work, plus interest and attorney fees.

The $756 million waterfront renovation, which began in 2010, is nearing its final phases. The completion of Pier 58 is a crucial piece of the effort decades in the making.

This is not the only controversy linked to the landing. The pier made headlines in 2020 when it collapsed during a renovation project, sending two workers into Elliott Bay. Fortunately, they survived, but the incident sparked another round of legal action.

Related article

Despite the legal disputes, artist renderings envision a bright future for Pier 58, featuring tree groves, event space, and a park with a climbing tower resembling a jellyfish. Visitors to the waterfront remain hopeful that the project will soon be finished.

Pacific Pile and Marine is scheduled to complete the Pier 58 rebuild on September 9th, less than a week away.

FOX 13 has reached out to PPM and attorneys for comment but has not heard back yet. FOX 13 also contacted the city of Seattle for comment. A spokesperson there says the city will not comment on pending litigation.

MORE TOP HEADLINES FROM FOX SEATTLE

Graham-Kapowsin High School student shot in WA, investigation underway

WA troopers arrest suspect in I-5 shooting spree

Amazon adds 'Just Walk Out' tech to Seattle Seahawks games at Lumen Field

Seattle Seahawks, Lumen Field announce new food, drink items ahead season

I-90 rock blasting closure in effect September 5 near Easton WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.