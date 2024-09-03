Seattle Seahawks, Lumen Field announce new food, drink items for 2024 season

The Seattle Seahawks season kicks off on Sept. 8, and this season there will be new food and beverage offerings for fans.

Seahawks' very own Kam Chancellor and his restaurant, Legion Sports Bar, created the menu items. Chancellor's restaurant was created with another Seahawks legend, Richard Sherman, and restaurateur Leilani Wong.

"Shining a light on Seattle’s local culinary scene, Home Taste Advantage offers fans delicious in-house offerings with favorites from local restaurant partners. New this season, First & Goal Hospitality teamed up with Seahawks Legend Kam Chancellor to introduce "Bam Bam Smash Burger," serving signature smash burgers, Cajun fried shrimp and Cajun fries," read an announcement from spokespeople at Lumen Field.

Keep reading to discover what you'll find at this year's games.

New drink coming to Lumen Field this season

Signature Atomic Fizz Cocktail (Club Level T-Mobile Endzone):

Served only in the Club Level’s new T-Mobile Endzone, Lumen food partners say this T-Mobile-inspired magenta cocktail features Grey Goose Le Citron vodka, Aperol, RIPE Atomic Fizz. To create the cocktail, FGH and Levy partnered with renowned bartender and cocktail expert, Tony Abou-Ganim.

New food options available at Lumen Field

Bam Bam Smash Burger (Section 122):

"Seattle Smash" – A play on the famous "Seattle Dog," this burger has double angus beef patties, double white American cheese with Seattle jalapeno cream cheese spread and grilled onions.

"Bam Bam Smash" – A traditional smash burger from the menu at Legion, featuring double American cheese, Cajun onions, pickles and dijonnaise sauce.

Legion's Cajun Fried Shrimp Basket – Southern-inspired favorite with Cajun corn meal crispy shrimp, Cajun seasoned fries, and chipotle tartar sauce.

Bar Dojo (Sections 208 & 236): Joining Lumen Field this season, Bar Dojo serves Asian cuisine with northwest influences in two locations on the Club Level. Dishes include the following:

Steamed xiao long bao – Dumplings featuring house garlic chili oil, savory soy sauce and scallions.

Birria ramen – Guajillo slow braised beef birria, consommé, fresh ramen noodles, cilantro, onions, radish, chili oil and lime.

Poke nachos – Marinated sashimi grade ahi tuna poke, unagi, Fresno peppers, wonton chips, cilantro aioli, Sriracha mayo, furikake, scallions​.

Chicken Teriyaki - Grilled chicken thigh, teriyaki sauce, steamed white rice and a sesame salad.

District Market (Section 323):​ The stadium’s original location featuring Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology will serve dishes with a nod to the stadium’s adjacent Chinatown and International District neighbors, including:

Butter Wings​ - Crispy chicken wings tossed in a traditional butter chicken sauce, garnished with lime yogurt and cilantro​.

Chicken Teriyaki​ - White rice topped with char-grilled chicken thigh drizzled with teriyaki sauce, garnished with sesame seeds and green onions.​

Pork Belly Burnt Ends Bowl​ - BBQ pork belly burnt ends served with a slice of classic white bread, topped with BBQ sauce served with a pickle spear.

Home Taste Advantage​ Stands (Sections 114, 131, 309 & 333): New signature eats include:

HTA Nachos – a bed of chips topped with queso blanco, BBQ pulled pork, pico de gallo and pickled jalapenos​.

HTA Footlong Dog​ – Fletcher's footlong hot dog topped with braised short rib, crispy onions and pickled shimeji mushrooms​.

Teriyaki Short Rib Sandwich​ – Braised short rib topped with pineapple salsa and teriyaki sauce.

Turkey Leg – House smoked oversized turkey leg glazed with a Korean-style BBQ sauce​.

Smokehouse (Sections 214 & 230​): Here, smoked meats are available, including:

Frito Pie Nachos​ – Classic Frito corn chips topped with smoked pulled pork, pickled red onions, pickled jalapenos, queso blanco and white BBQ sauce​.

BBQ Brisket Sandwich ​ – Thick sliced smoked prime brisket, BBQ sauce and dill pickles.

The full list of beverage and food options available at Lumen Field can be viewed on the Concessions Guide page.

