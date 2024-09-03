Amazon adds 'Just Walk Out' tech to Seattle Seahawks games at Lumen Field

Just in time for Seahawks football season, Amazon announces their "Just Walk Out" technology will have six new locations at Lumen Stadium this year.

Amazon Just Walk Out store at lumen field. (Source: Seahawks website0

The first use of the system went live at Lumen in 2022. Now, the Seattle stadium boasts the highest number of Just Walk Out stores of any venue in the world.

A spokesperson for the Seattle-based company says the AI-powered concession stands across the country aim to get some of NFL's 19 million fans back to their seats faster.

Now, Lumen Field will have 15 of these stores, with one operating on a radio frequency model which allows for the sale of merchandise such as clothing items, according to Amazon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.