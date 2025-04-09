Crocodile launches new concert series at Seattle's Pier 62: 'Oodalalee'

The Brief A new summer concert series is coming to Pier 62 on the Seattle Waterfront. "Oodalalee" is set to bring a slew of artists and performers to the newly-renovated open-air venue right on Elliott Bay.



A new concert series is coming to the Seattle Waterfront this summer, with a stacked lineup set to take the stage at Pier 62.

"Oodalalee" will bring a slew of artists and performers to the newly-renovated open-air venue right on Elliott Bay, happening from June through September.

The Crocodile is hosting the summer series, ready to bring a wide variety of outdoor music to the pier.

Timeline:

Here's the full Oodalalee lineup:

Hermanos Gutiérrez - June 1

Queer Pier Pride - June 29

Silversun Pickups - July 13

Watchhouse - July 16

Deltron 3030 - July 19

Cosmo Sheldrake - July 22

Blind Pilot & John Craigie - July 24

Fruit Bats - August 1

Otoboke Beaver - August 3

Gimme Gimme Disco Fest - September 13

This lineup isn't final, as more artists will likely be announced soon.

For tickets and more information, visit the Oodalalee website.

The Source: Information in this story is from The Crocodile's website.

