Crocodile launches new concert series at Seattle's Pier 62: 'Oodalalee'
SEATTLE - A new concert series is coming to the Seattle Waterfront this summer, with a stacked lineup set to take the stage at Pier 62.
"Oodalalee" will bring a slew of artists and performers to the newly-renovated open-air venue right on Elliott Bay, happening from June through September.
The Crocodile is hosting the summer series, ready to bring a wide variety of outdoor music to the pier.
Timeline:
Here's the full Oodalalee lineup:
- Hermanos Gutiérrez - June 1
- Queer Pier Pride - June 29
- Silversun Pickups - July 13
- Watchhouse - July 16
- Deltron 3030 - July 19
- Cosmo Sheldrake - July 22
- Blind Pilot & John Craigie - July 24
- Fruit Bats - August 1
- Otoboke Beaver - August 3
- Gimme Gimme Disco Fest - September 13
This lineup isn't final, as more artists will likely be announced soon.
For tickets and more information, visit the Oodalalee website.
The Source: Information in this story is from The Crocodile's website.
