Seattle opens new waterfront restrooms as part of $806M transformation

The Brief Seattle's waterfront has new public restrooms, part of a $2 million effort to improve accessibility and address complaints about inadequate facilities. The restrooms are part of the city's $806 million waterfront transformation, with maintenance by Seattle Center and Friends of Waterfront Park. Officials highlight the restrooms' role in enhancing the waterfront experience, especially with increased tourism and the FIFA World Cup in 2026.



Visitors to the Seattle waterfront now have access to new public restrooms, part of the city’s ongoing efforts to maintain over 100 public facilities and accommodate increasing foot traffic this summer.

The City of Seattle and local partners announced the grand opening of a centrally located restroom in Waterfront Park, between Union and University streets. It features six all-gender stalls with privacy and accessibility features, baby changing stations, and ample natural lighting.

Seattle Center will oversee maintenance and safety, ensuring the facility remains clean and secure from the moment it opens.

Addressing a long-standing issue

The new restrooms follows years of complaints about the lack of accessible public toilets in Seattle. An audit released last month found many park restrooms to be "dirty and unreliable." The report detailed issues such as vandalism, fire damage, and a lack of basic supplies like soap and toilet paper, with as many as 15% of restrooms missing necessary items.

"It’s a hit or miss," said Seattle local Makenzie Dills.

Waterfront project spokesperson Iris Picat says, of the entire $806 million renovation project, the city invested $2 million into new waterfront restrooms, including $200,000 for boardwalk and landscaping elements surrounding them.

This effort follows a failed attempt in 2004 to install automated toilets in Pioneer Square, a project that cost $1 million per unit. Those toilets ultimately became hubs for drug activity and prostitution before being sold for just over $12,000 each on eBay a few years later.

Visitor and local leader response

What they're saying:

"When you gotta go, you gotta go," said Dills. "Some of the plastics definitely melted [at other public restrooms], and there's graffiti and stuff, but that's just, like, art."

"Our waterfront is designed to be a destination for individuals, families, and visitors to come to, not just pass through," said Mayor Bruce Harrell in a press release. "These new public restroom facilities are key to ensuring all visitors of the waterfront have access to the amenities they need as they explore all the waterfront has to offer. Expanding access to clean, safe public restrooms is essential in creating welcoming and inclusive public spaces."

"Definitely [prefer] here," said Oakland tourist Maurice Rumsey. "Very clean. I was very shocked by the sink. I've never seen that before, so it was pretty fun."

"We heard loud and clear from the community the desire for a public restroom on the waterfront and are thrilled to be able to make good on that request," said Angela Brady of Sound Transit.

Preparing for FIFA 2026 and Seattle tourism

Big picture view:

With summer tourism ramping up and Seattle set to host FIFA World Cup games in 2026, city officials hope the new facilities will meet demand.

"I think it's good that the city is trying to accommodate for the amount of people that are going to come," said Tacoma native Samuel Polanco.

The restroom will be cleaned daily and locked outside operating hours, which are 8:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m., with extended hours until 10:00 p.m. from Memorial Day to Labor Day. A concierge will be on-site at all times to assist visitors and ensure cleanliness. The city also plans to clean the restrooms daily to maintain hygiene standards.

Information in this story comes from original reporting by Alejandra Guzman.

