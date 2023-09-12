Expand / Collapse search

Construction workers hurt in Pier 58 collapse suing city of Seattle

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Seattle Waterfront
Partial collapse of Seattle Waterfront Pier 58

Two workers were injured when Pier 58 partially collapsed Sunday along the Seattle waterfront. Crews were working to remove the pier.

SEATTLE - Constructions workers who were hurt when a pier along Seattle's waterfront collapsed three years ago, are now suing the city. 

In filed complaint, on September 13, 2020, the workers were called into work for "an emergency demolition" of Pier 58 along Alaskan Way. 

The employees were tasked with removing heavy concrete planters that surrounded the Waterfront Park Fountain, according to the complaint. 

As crews worked on the pier, the structure had partially collapsed. 

Two workers fell into Elliott Bay and and were taken to Harborview Medical Center. Several others managed to escape without injuries. 

The plaintiffs are accusing the city of failing to protect the workers from unsafe conditions. 

FOX 13 reached out to the city for comment but not have heard back. 