Body found on beach in West Seattle's Fauntleroy neighborhood

Police are investigating after a man's body was found on a beach in West Seattle's Fauntleroy neighborhood on Friday.

According to Seattle Police, the body was discovered shortly after 1:30 p.m. south of the Fauntleroy Ferry dock, near Fauntleroy Way SW and SW Wildwood Place.

Police say the body was unclothed, but a flotation device and clothes likely belonging to the man were found nearby.

SPD says it does not suspect foul play and believes the dead man was the subject of a distress call from several nights ago. No one was located when rescue crews initially responded to the area.

Neighbors told FOX 13 the Coast Guard was at the beach two days ago for a report of someone in the water yelling "help, help," and a gurgling-like sound.

On Wednesday night, Seattle firefighters say a person was rescued from the water near Lincoln Park, not far from where the body was found.

The patient was reportedly rescued by a civilian's boat and later brought back to shore to be evaluated, according to SFD.

The body will be examined by the King County Medical Examiner. This incident remains under investigation.

