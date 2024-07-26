Seattle sees second-hottest July ever recorded

Feeling a bit overheated this month? There’s a reason for that — this July was the second-hottest July ever recorded in Seattle.

FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan notes that these temperature records go back to 1945, and in 80 years it has only gotten hotter in July once, in 2015. Virtually every day this month has been in the 80s and 90s, with July 9 reaching a blistering 98 degrees.

Seattle is forecast to cool down for the remainder of the month.

Contributing factors include a total lack of rain; the average rainfall is around 0.6 inches in July, whereas this month we saw 0 inches.

The dry heat has exacerbated wildfire risk, with Seattle Fire reporting more than 200 brush fire calls this month alone. It has also prompted the state's Department of Natural Resources to issue a statewide burn ban on all DNR lands.

The dry conditions are expected to change by Monday, when we are expecting a round of rain to close out this hot, dry month!

