Seattle Weather: Third straight day of record heat

Record highs again for Western Washington with temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 90s and even in the triple digits. These temperatures are the warmest we have seen so far this year.

Highs today topped out in the mid to upper 90s for most of Western Washington, with even triple digits for the South Sound and central Washington.

A Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for dangerous temperatures through Wednesday evening.

Fire danger remains high through this evening on the Western slopes of the Cascades. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for the Eastern slopes of the Cascades and parts of central Washington on Wednesday for low humidity, high temperatures and increased wind speeds.

Tonight, temperatures will remain mild overnight, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Highs will be warm again on Wednesday, but they will be overall cooler compared to the last several days. Highs in th upper 80s for Western Washington. Temperatures will still be extremely hot for Central Washington.

The extended forecast is looking sunny and dry as high pressure maintains a warm summer pattern. No rain is expected into early next week.