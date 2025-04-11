Seattle City Light investigation uncovers employees were drinking on the job, harassed colleagues

The Brief 40 Seattle City Light employees were investigated for misconduct, including drinking on the job, sexual harassment, and retaliation, following complaints spanning from 2017 to 2021. A two-year independent investigation substantiated 160 allegations; actions taken include terminations, suspensions, warnings, and mandatory training. City leadership vows culture reform, with new accountability measures, anti-retaliation campaigns, and training to ensure a safer, more respectful workplace.



A two-year independent investigation into one group of Seattle City Light employees uncovered serious misconduct, including drinking on the job, sexual harassment, and retaliation, city officials announced this week.

According to the utility, numerous complaints about a specific crew responsible for underground network construction and maintenance led to the hiring of a third-party investigator. The final report identified 40 employees as subjects of 259 misconduct allegations.

What they're saying:

The complaints span from 2017 to 2021, but it wasn’t until late 2022 — when a City Light employee and a union representative separately brought renewed concerns — that the city ordered a full-scale investigation. The group under scrutiny was accused of drinking on the job, including at bars and worksites, with some employees reportedly intoxicated to the point of being unable to perform their duties. Investigators also heard reports of workers stocking alcohol in city vehicles and some employees feeling pressured to buy liquor for supervisors.

Women, who represent a small fraction of the crew, reported being harassed by male colleagues. Allegations include groping, being subjected to pornography at work, crude jokes, and in one case, a supervisor allegedly showing up uninvited to an employee’s home after she felt pressured to have sex with him.

Seattle City Light General Manager and CEO Dawn Lindell acknowledged the agency fell short.

"Our most valuable asset is our people… but this investigation has shown that we fell short of our own expectations, and we have work to do," Lindell said. "Workplace misconduct, harassment, retaliation or discrimination will not be tolerated."

Seattle City Light says it has taken corrective actions, including terminating five employees — some through resignations or retirements — suspending seven, issuing warnings to nine, and providing coaching and training to 13 others.

Mayor Bruce Harrell said the findings demonstrate a deep need for cultural reform, especially in male-dominated fields.

"We are focused on building a work environment where every employee feels safe and supported — especially women," Harrell said. "When I learned of these allegations, I directed City Light to launch a thorough effort to uncover the truth and fix systemic issues."

The third-party investigation involved interviews with 73 individuals and found credible claims against 33 of the 40 employees. One employee had already been terminated in a previous case.

In response, City Light implemented mandatory reporter training, leadership development programs, anti-retaliation campaigns, and changes in leadership. The agency also pledged to enforce zero-tolerance policies for on-the-job substance use and harassment.

The full executive summary of the investigation is available to the public.

Seattle City Light said it remains committed to fostering a workplace built on trust, accountability and safety.

The Source: Information in the story is from Seattle City Light.

