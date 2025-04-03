Man stabbed near Seattle Waterfront, police investigating

The Brief A 37-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition after being stabbed multiple times in a fight just south of the Seattle Waterfront. No suspects are currently in custody, and police are actively investigating.



Seattle police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times near the Seattle Waterfront on Thursday.

What we know:

According to SPD, it happened around 2:15 p.m. near South Main Street and Alaskan Way, just south of the Seattle Ferry Terminal.

Police said the suspect and victim were fighting outside the Compass Center when the stabbing occurred.

The victim, a 37-year-old man, sustained multiple stab wounds and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious, but stable condition.

No suspects are currently in custody.

This incident remains under investigation.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle Police Department and Seattle Fire Department.

