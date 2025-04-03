Police investigate stabbing in Seattle's New Holly neighborhood

The Brief Police are searching for a suspect after a 47-year-old man was stabbed in Seattle’s New Holly neighborhood. The victim was found collapsed in a building lobby and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition. The SPD’s Homicide/Assault Unit is investigating, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line.



Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed in Seattle’s New Holly neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Seattle Police officers investigate a stabbing at an apartment in Seattle's New Holly neighborhood.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 1:03 a.m., officers responded to reports of a disturbance near the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and South Willow Street.

What they're saying:

Authorities say apartment staff found a 47-year-old man collapsed and unconscious in the building lobby near the elevator. When the Seattle Fire Department arrived, they began life-saving efforts, and paramedics took him to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

At the hospital, it was determined that the victim had been stabbed multiple times. He is currently in serious condition and undergoing medical procedures.

Seattle Police officers investigate a stabbing that happened at an apartment in South Seattle.

The SPD checked an apartment where the stabbing may have occurred, but no suspects were found.

The SPD’s Homicide/Assault Unit is leading the investigation into the incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000 and reference case number 25-88314.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story came from a press release by the Seattle Police Department.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

ICE arrests 37 people at Bellingham, WA roofing company

7 million pounds of WA food at risk as federal cuts loom

1 juvenile dead, 2 in critical condition in Skyway, WA

New study reveals you need $169K to be financially happy in Seattle

12 WA residents made Forbes's list of 2025 billionaires

Everything to know about the Washington State Spring Fair

Seattle Restaurant Week 2025 by neighborhood

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.