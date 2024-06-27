Person killed in Seattle park shooting, 3 suspects arrested in Everett

Seattle Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the Rainier Valley neighborhood, and arrested three suspects in Everett after a high-speed pursuit.

Authorities confirmed a shooting was reported near Central Park, located at 7400 Rockery Dr S.

Sources tell FOX 13 News a teen is believed to have been shot. A King County helicopter tracked a suspect vehicle as it drove through city streets — westbound on 129th over I-5, then northbound. The pilot says their chopper lost sight of the suspect vehicle near the Northgate neighborhood.

Authorities stopped the suspect vehicle, a light blue Hyundai Tucson, outside the Madison Avenue Pub and took three people into custody.

A police spokesperson confirmed to FOX 13 News the victim died from their injuries.

FOX 13 News has a crew en route to the scene to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

