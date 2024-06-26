Kinkajou found at Yakima rest stop now safe at Tacoma's Point Defiance Zoo

A young kinkajou found abandoned at a rest stop in Yakima on Monday, and rescued by the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife, is now temporarily residing at Tacoma's Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium.

According to an X post Tuesday, Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium staff swiftly coordinated with state wildlife officials to ensure the safety of the rainforest mammal. "This kinkajou's survival is a testament to the collaborative efforts of state wildlife law enforcement and the Zoo," a Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium post on X stated.

While not an endangered animal, the zoo said in its post that kinkajous are often targets of exotic pet trade and hunted for their fur, which threatens their population.

Kinkajous, which are native to tropical rainforests from southern Mexico to Brazil, are small carnivores with prehensile tails. Officials at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium said they are often mistakenly identified as primates, and despite their appealing appearance, do not make good pets.

In a light-hearted post on Monday, WSDOT East shared, "Hello from our friendly Kinkajou! What's that you say? It's a nocturnal rainforest animal. Why was it at our east Selah Creek Rest Area over the weekend? We have no idea, but our friends with Dept. of Fish & Wildlife rescued him. We don't know if it was dropped off or escaped."

Upon the young kinkajou's arrival at the zoo, he was immediately quarantined at the animal hospital for onsite care. He is currently undergoing a comprehensive wellness exam with the zoo's veterinary team, and will remain at the zoo until a permanent solution is found.

For more information and updates on the young kinkajou, follow Point Defiance Zoo on its X account and other social media channels.

