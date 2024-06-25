DV suspect shot by Renton officer was convicted felon, previously escaped from jail van

A man who was shot by a Renton Police officer earlier this month is a convicted felon who had just attacked a woman in front of her teenage daughter, according to court documents.

King County Prosecutors have charged 31-year-old Wendell Downs III with first-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault, both with a domestic violence enhancement. His bail was set at at $101,500.

Downs, aka "Boom Boom," was arrested on June 9 after prosecutors say he kicked down the door to a woman's home, chased her into the living room, and pulled her to the ground by her hair. He violently attacked her right next to her 14-year-old daughter, kicking and punching her repeatedly.

The victim had been separated from Downs for about a month before the attack, prosecutors say.

According to court documents, Downs was "undeterred" by the fact the woman's daughter was witnessing the brutal attack, and he even threatened her.

"When he heard the victim’s daughter on the phone, rather than ceasing his assault of the victim, he yelled ‘who the f*** did you call?’ and told her to ‘hang up that f****** phone before I f****** slap you,’" prosecutors said.

Documents further stated, "He continued arguing with the victim. Meanwhile, the girl’s godmother arrived and began knocking on the door, but the 14-year-old told her to not knock on the door because ‘he’s not gonna let us out.’"

When officers arrived at the home, police say Downs grabbed the woman by her hair, dragged her to the garage, and ordered her to get inside the car. When officers opened the garage door, the victim was able get away from him.

The report states Downs got into a Porsche parked in the garage and refused commands to show his hands. He appeared to reach for something as he got out of the car and moved towards the victim, who was hiding behind a Mercedes.

When Downs moved, a Renton officer shot him, striking him once. However, Downs was still able to get into the Mercedes, start the engine, and flee from officers, according to court documents. Officers later stopped Downs on S. 180th Street near the East Valley Highway, where he was taken into custody and treated for his injuries.

Downs has an extensive criminal history, and this incident isn't the first time he's been tracked down by law enforcement.

In 2014, Downs escaped from a jail van while being transferred to the King County Courthouse. He had help from his girlfriend waiting in a getaway car, spending a month on the run before he was finally caught.

Downs' full list of previous convictions include:

third-degree assault

second-degree escape

first-degree theft (x4)

second-degree theft (x2)

second-degree attempted robbery

third-degree retail theft

residential burglary

making false statements to public servant

multiple convictions for third-degree theft, obstruction, driving with license suspended and making false statements

pending cases for first-degree theft, second-degree theft, second-degree assault, and several driving violations

Downs has had over 40 warrants issued since 2006 for failing to appear in court. He currently has five active warrants for failing to appear in four different jurisdictions.

Prosecutors also claim Downs' sister, Janeice Downs, was recently arrested in a massive West Coast Lululemon theft ring.

The Valley Independent Investigative Team is still investigating the officer-involved shooting in Renton.

