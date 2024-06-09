Renton Police officer shoots, injures suspect in domestic disturbance involving hostages

A Renton Police officer shot and injured a suspect in a domestic disturbance incident involving hostages Sunday morning, according to the Renton Police Department.

Police were initially called out to a home on S. 196 Pl. around 5 a.m., located just off Talbot Road where Renton meets Kent.

According to Renton Police, there was some sort of domestic situation at the home that involved multiple hostages.

At some point, an officer confronted the suspect, and an altercation ensued that led to the officer shooting the suspect in his car.

Renton Police say the officer struck the suspect and his car. After shots were fired, the suspect fled the scene in his vehicle.

Other officers later located the suspect on E. Valley Rd. near S. 180th Street, east of Southcenter.

The suspect was taken to Harborview Medical Center. His condition is currently unknown.

The officer was not injured in the shooting.

The Valley Independent Investigative Team is now investigating this incident and will determine if the officer was justified in his use of deadly force.

