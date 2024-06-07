Crews responding to small plane crash near Orcas Island

Crews responded to a plane crash in the San Juan Islands on Friday afternoon.

Officials with the United States Coast Guard Pacific Northwest said the crash happened near Orcas Island before 11:45 a.m.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office said the plane was an older model aircraft that was flying north to south when it went down into the water and sunk.

Phillip Person captured video of the crash and shared it with FOX 13 Seattle. The video shows a plane coming down and skimming the surface of Puget Sound before flames erupted.

Using flight data and FAA records, FOX 13 Seattle confirmed that the plane that crashed was a vintage Air Force T-34 Mentor belonging to Apollo 8 astronaut and San Juan County resident William "Bill" Anders. Mutliple social media posts and messages from Anders' friends since the crash happened said Anders was at the controls when the plane went down.

It's unclear

Station Bellingham, Air Station Port Angeles, Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Coast Guard are responding with search and rescue efforts.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

17-year-old shot, killed at Seattle's Garfield High identified

Missing Sacramento teen reportedly in Seattle

More than 300 new WA state laws went into effect June 6

Lawsuit seeks to block Washington parental rights law

Detectives seek help identifying Tacoma rape suspect

WA veterans nonprofit, CEO ordered to pay $1.5M for sexually harassing 12 women

Chad Daybell: New mugshot released for convicted killer

Docs: Armed man thought teens were about to rob Renton business before deadly shooting; teens weren't armed

WA schools superintendent responds to new 'Parents' Bill of Rights'

Amanda Knox vows to 'fight for the truth' after slander reconviction in Italy

Man pleads not guilty to killing 3 women and dumping their bodies in Washington, Oregon

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.