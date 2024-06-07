Detectives seek help identifying Tacoma rape suspect

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly raped a 19-year-old girl in Tacoma last month.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), the victim told deputies that she was sexually assaulted by a masked man near the Kings Manor Senior Living Facility, near the corner of Portland Ave. E and 85th St. E, on May 17 at around 11:30 a.m.

The 19-year-old told deputies that the suspect emerged from the woods next to the senior living facility, claiming he needed help with an injured cat.

After luring her into the woods, he allegedly punched her, knocked her to the ground, and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect then fled, and the victim rushed back to the facility, where another employee called 911.

A Pierce County detective created a sketch after interviewing the victim:

After interviewing the victim, a Pierce County detective created this sketch of the rape suspect's description.

The suspect is described as a Black man between the ages of 55 and 65. He is over six feet tall and weighs around 300 pounds or more.

He has a dark crew cut with a noticeable amount of gray hair. The victim noted he had a heavily wrinkled brow with dark circles under his eyes and distinctly wide-set eyes that slant downward, which are small for his face.

The suspect had a prominent midsection and an abnormal walk, which deputies believe may affect his gait – a term that describes the pattern of how someone walks.

During the alleged assault, the suspect wore a dark neck gaiter across his face.

Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to contact the PCSO. Tips can be sent anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, on the Crime Stoppers app, or through the PCSO app.

