Kent police arrest man suspected of raping two women

Kent police arrested a 39-year-old man who they say is suspected of raping two women earlier this year and last year.

According to police, detectives started their investigation in October 2023 when the first victim, a vulnerable adult, reported she was raped by the suspect in his car, a Toyota Prius.

Investigators said the suspect tried to pick up the victim on the side of the road, by offering her a ride. After they started texting each other, they met up sometime later and the suspect raped her inside his car.

The same man was suspected of raping a vulnerable, disabled adult in February. According to investigators, the suspect offered the victim a ride as she was walking along the street. She got inside the car and was raped.

Detectives said the suspect was identified after DNA matched him to both cases.

He was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of second-degree and third-degree rape, and booked into the King County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who may have more information about the crimes or is a victim of rape or sexual assault with similar circumstances, is asked to call the Kent Police Department's tip line at 253-856-5808 and reference case No. 24-2581.

