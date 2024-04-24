Women arrested in massive West Coast Lululemon theft ring expected in court

Three women arrested for reportedly stealing more than half a million dollars worth of clothing from Lululemon and other high-end stores up and down the West Coast are set to appear in court on Wednesday.

The trio of women, 24-year-old Janeice Downs, 18-year-old Reality Leavens and 49-year-old Janeice Wiley, are expected to enter their plea in court at 8:30 a.m.

Three women targeted Lululemon and other high-end clothing stores along the West Coast.

The women allegedly targeted primarily Lululemon stores located in Western Washington, Northern Oregon and Southern California. Police worked closely with Lululemon's regional organized retail crime investigator for the region on these cases.

Detectives tell us the women would walk into the stores like any other shopper, then stuff bags full of stolen clothes and take off in cars without license plates on them.

They are also accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of designer bags in California.

During the arrests, detectives found clothing worn during the thefts, one of the cars used and three assault-style rifles.

The Bellevue Police Department says the suspects are convicted felons, so they're not allowed to possess firearms.

Police say the thieves would often sell the stolen items for as little as 30 cents on the dollar, which could amount to $120,000 in cash.

Detectives also believe an 11-year-old girl is part of the crime ring, and plan on forwarding charges to the juvenile prosecutor for her to be charged as well.

