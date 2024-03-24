Bellevue Police are investigating reports of sexual misconduct involving two children at a judo gym.

On February 23, Bellevue Police received a report from a concerned parent regarding inappropriate sexual behavior involving minors at Phoenix Gym, a judo school in the Bel-Red area.

Police say an investigation revealed alleged disturbing interactions between a 13-year-old suspect and a 9-year-old child, who both attended Phoenix Gym.

Bellevue Police are asking anyone who was a victim or knows of anyone who may have been a victim of similar inappropriate behavior to contact them, either by dialing 911 or the NORCOM non-emergency line 425-577-5656.

Police say they are withholding the names of the juveniles to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

BPD also provided sexual assault prevention and education resources, recommending parents check out the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network's website.