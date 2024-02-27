Bellevue College closes campus Tuesday as police investigate alleged rape

article

Police closed the Bellevue College campus on Tuesday, Feb. 27 after a woman said she was held at knifepoint and raped in a bathroom.

On Tuesday, Bellevue police said they were responding to a reported rape at the school before 9 a.m.

Bellevue College officials said the alleged sexual assault happened in the L Building.

The 18-year-old student told investigators that she was raped at knifepoint by an unknown man in the bathroom. She was taken to Overlake Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who is described to be a man in his early 20s, with brown hair, wearing a hoodie, was possibly armed with a knife.

Later Tuesday, detectives said they were still working with the reporting part to "reconcile inconsistencies between the information she is reporting and the evidence found at the scene."

The campus announced it would be closed for all classes and activities on Tuesday.

Investigators do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the school or local community.