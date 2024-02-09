Federal Way man accused of sex trafficking children from Oregon arrested by Bellevue Police

A Federal Way man accused of sex trafficking two minors from Oregon was arrested by Bellevue Police earlier this week.

Police believe 25-year-old Ezra Wimana transported an 11-year-old and 15-year-old girl over 300 miles from Oregon to Bellevue and allegedly forced them to attempt to engage in prostitution on Aurora Avenue in Seattle.

Wimana, who appeared before a judge on Wednesday, is charged with two counts of second-degree trafficking, two counts of promoting commercial sexual abuse of a minor, and third-degree rape of a child. His bail is set at $500,000.

Police say the victims fell prey to the trafficking scheme after connecting with Wimana on Instagram and Snapchat.

Wimana also abandoned the victims on the side of the road when he was dissatisfied with their performance, according to Bellevue Police.

Police say the victims were later found at a Bellevue residence and were returned to their parents.

Bellevue Police offered several tips for parents to safeguard children from similar incidents, including:

Educate your children - Teach them about online safety and the dangers of interacting with strangers on social media

Monitor online activities - Make sure you're monitoring your child's online interactions, including social media messaging apps

Establish open communication - Encourage your kids to share any concerns or uncomfortable online experiences they encounter

Set boundaries - Establish clear guidelines about the importance of safeguarding personal information

Stay informed - Know about the latest tactics used by human traffickers to lure children

More information can be found on the Internet Crimes Against Children website.

BPD asks anyone who knows of victims of trafficking anywhere in the Puget Sound Region to contact the Bellevue Police Human Trafficking Unit at VICEHT@Bellevuewa.gov.