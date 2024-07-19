Seattle weather: A record-breaking warm stretch

Another warm day topping out in the 80s in many spots as we close out the week.

Today marked the 16th consecutive day we hit 80 degrees or warmer. This breaks the previous record of 15 days set in 2015 and in 1977. The warm days will continue to add up through the weekend.

Today also marks the last time we will see a 9pm sunset this year. The days will continue to get shorter, but luckily, we will see sunsets after 8pm till late August.

There are MANY festivals and events this weekend. Be prepared for the heat as highs climb into the 90s in many spots. Be sure to stay hydrated and don't forget your sunscreen. The heat will be more intense to our east where an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through the weekend.

There's a super high threat for heat-related illnesses Saturday to Monday in Central and Eastern Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Relief will be on the way soon! The ridge will be strong on Saturday, making it our warmest day of the extended period. A disturbance to our north will increase the onshore flow beginning on Sunday. Cooler air will filter in throughout the day.

A change in our pattern will help return our temperatures to near normal next week. (FOX13 Seattle)

As onshore flow increases each day, afternoon highs will finally return to near normal by Monday. Unfortunately, the forecast still looks VERY dry. No rain in sight.