Major incident shuts down EB SR 520 in Seattle

The Brief An incident on eastbound State Route 520 shut down the freeway for drivers heading out of Seattle Saturday night. The cause of the road closure is currently unknown.



Eastbound State Route 520 is closed in Seattle due to an incident.

What we know:

It happened just before the Montlake Boulevard exit at around 1 a.m.

Washington State Patrol, firefighters and EMTs responded to the scene.

What we don't know:

It's currently unclear what incident caused the road closure. There appeared to be at least one person injured, and troopers were investigating.

There is no ETA for reopening. Drivers are asked to take alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Washington State Department of Transportation and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

