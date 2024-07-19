Man shoots at Tacoma school patrol officer outside district offices

Police are looking for a person who shot at a Tacoma school patrol officer outside district offices Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened at the Tacoma Public Schools offices on S. 8th Street in downtown Tacoma.

Images from parking lot security cameras show a clear picture of a man pulling out a gun.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ via Tacoma Police Department

The suspect shot into the patrol vehicle from behind, narrowly missing the officer. Police believe this was a targeted attack on the patrol officer.

The suspect was seen in a silver SUV slowly driving past the patrol vehicle, getting out of the passenger seat, and firing a shot into the vehicle.

The suspect then got back in the silver SUV and fled the area. The SUV was last seen at the intersection of South 7th Street and Tacoma Avenue South.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Tacoma Police or leave a tip with Tacoma Pierce County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or using the P3tips.com app.

