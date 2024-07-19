6-year-old nearly drowns at Tacoma's Wapato Park

A six-year-old child nearly drowned at Tacoma's Wapato Park on Thursday.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at 6800 South Cushman Avenue.

According to Tacoma Police, the child was swimming with family, and it's unknown how long the child had been under the water.

Tacoma officers performed CPR on the child until Tacoma Fire medics took over life-saving efforts. The child was later taken to a local hospital.

The current condition of the six-year-old child is unknown.

Law enforcement agencies around western Washington are urging the public to practice water safety after multiple recent drownings in July.

