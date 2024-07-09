Senior citizen gets sucked under water by whirlpool in Tacoma, drowns

Tacoma Police said a 68-year-old man drowned in the waters of the Puget Sound after he was sucked under by a drainage pipe.

The incident happened near Titlow Beach Park Monday night.

TPD says the 68-year-old man was floating along the coast with a pool inflatable. The man was sucked into a whirlpool through a storm drain and got stuck.

The victim was with a friend, who was on a paddle board.

Police say the senior citizen victim was not wearing a life jacket.

This was the first of two drowning incidents that happened in the Puget Sound on Monday.

A few hours later, Renton Police responded to Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park for a similar call.

Investigators say dive teams found the body of a 26-year-old man in the water.

This follows a series of recent drownings in western Washington. A man drowned at Eagle Falls on the Fourth of July, marking the third death at the popular swimming spot in Snohomish County.

Snohomish County deputies also reported another drowning on Tuesday, where a teen was rescued near Al Borlin Park and hospitalized.

Officials warn swimmers to always use a Coast Guard approved life jacket and be aware of the possibility of hypothermia while swimming in the Puget Sound waters.

