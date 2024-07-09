Snohomish County deputies respond to 3rd drowning at Eagle Falls this year

Snohomish County deputies say a man drowned at Eagle Falls on the Fourth of July, marking the third drowning this year at the popular swimming spot.

Around 6:40 p.m., a 24-year-old man was swimming in the water with another man when they were both pulled under the current, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

After the 24-year-old did not resurface, a Fire Rescue swimmer dove into the water and brought him back to shore.

First responders performed CPR on the man for over an hour, but he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Providence Regional Medical Center.

This marks the third drowning at Eagle Falls in 2024, as two men died after falling there back in March.

Snohomish County deputies also say another man was pulled under the current at Eagle Falls on Saturday, but a bystander was able to rescue him with a flotation device.

The sheriff's office is reminding the public that despite the sunny and warm weather conditions, the water temperatures in Snohomish County creeks and rivers are still very cold. And when those cold water temperatures are coupled with swift currents, it can put many swimmers' lives at risk.

The sheriff's office once again asked the public to consider the following safety tips before exploring Snohomish County's waterways:

Always wear a life jacket, and don't go near moving water without one.

Be careful of slippery beach logs, river banks and rocks near the shore.

Consider bringing a whistle to alert nearby people if you are in trouble.

Keep kids within arm's reach.

Avoid neck injuries by not diving in the water.

Eagle Falls is a popular waterfall and swimming spot off U.S. Route 2 on the South Fork Skykomish River, located about four miles southeast of Index.

The news out of Snohomish County comes as Renton Police investigate a possible overnight drowning at Gene Coulon Beach.

