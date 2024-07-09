Outdoor workers follow tips to stay cool during WA heat

With temperatures breaking records, those who work in the heat must find ways to keep cool. Outdoor workers have to stay diligent this week to protect themselves from the sun's punishing rays.

Laureano Samol, a day laborer, is part of a workforce that can't opt to stay inside.

"You have to do any job," said Samol.

He says if he's offered work, he'll take it regardless of the temperatures outside.

"When we get the job, we can go to work. Anyway , whether it’s hot or not, you have to work," said Samol.

With no insurance to assist in the event of an injury, he and other workers say the key is to keep yourself healthy by finding shade for occasional breaks and to stay hydrated.

"We take a break, we keep water with us," said Samol.

"Drink water, not too much at a time," said Antonio Rodriguez, a day laborer. "Go to the shade every two hours."

Parts of the region are warmer than others. Studies show that in the Seattle area, more than half of people live in areas that could be considered a heat island with temperatures at near 8 degrees warmer than surrounding areas.

Tips to stay cool inside include; shutting the blinds or curtains, using fans or air conditioning, putting a bowl of ice in front of the fan, using cool wash rags or wash cloths on your neck, avoiding outdoor activities from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., take cool showers or baths and use your oven less.

If you have to be outdoors, find shade, drink plenty of fluids, avoid high-energy activities and stay inside at midday, take breaks and move to a cooler location and rest if you feel ill, drink cool beverages slowly and rest if you feel ill.

"This week is more, it’s so hot. So hot," said Laureano.

Rodriguez says despite any hardships, the temperatures here are less extreme than in his home country.

"I’ve been building a fence. But I’m from Monterey, Mexico, so we are used to this kind of heat or more, 120 degrees and humid. But I know for most of my friends it’s really, really hard," Rodriguez said.

You can also go to a public place like a library or mall to stay cool during operating hours. It's also a good idea to check on your elderly neighbors as well.

