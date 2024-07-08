Once again, the Washington State Department of Transportation is warning drivers of a phishing scam claiming unpaid Good To Go! tolls.

You may have received a scam email or text message:

"Washington mygoodtogo tolls services, our records indicate that your vehicle has an unpaid toll invoice. To avoid additional charges of $66.70 please settle your balance of $6.67 at …"

Officials warn not to click the link, which resembles the official WSDOT Good To Go! website.

The scam links to phony websites that look similar, like "mygoodtogotoll," but WSDOT notes they will never ask you to make payments anywhere other than on their official website.

A similar scam in April promoted the Washington State Department of Transportation to issue the following statement:

"We would like to reassure you that under no circumstances do we disclose individual customer information for use by marketing firms. All Good To Go! customer information, including name, address and payment information, is kept confidential and private, and is protected by law. We would never ask you to pay on any website other than www.MyGoodToGo.com. If you are questioning if any messages you receive are real you can always log into your account to check, or call customer service to verify. Any message Good To Go! would send you via email or text will also be visible on your account."

If you receive one of the fraudulent emails or texts, you should file a complaint with the IC3 and be sure to include the phone number or email address from where the message was sent, and the website listed in the text of the message. Then, delete the email or text message.

