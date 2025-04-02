WA leaders fear Trump tariffs will 'significantly' hurt local economies

The Brief President Trump announced a 10% baseline tariff on imports, with higher rates for major trading partners, aiming to boost the U.S. economy but raising trade war concerns. Washington state leaders warned the tariffs could harm the economy, increasing costs and impacting trade-dependent jobs and industries. Tariffs include significant rates for China, the EU, Japan, and India, plus a 25% tariff on foreign cars, despite local fears of economic disruption.



President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday, announcing sweeping tariffs.

The president said there would be a baseline tariff of 10% for every country that imports products into the U.S. During his announcement, he also outlined that the nation’s largest trading partners will see a higher percentage, in what he called reciprocal tariffs.

"It’s our declaration of economic independence. For years, hardworking American citizens were forced to sit on the sidelines as other nations got rich and powerful, much of it at our expense. But now it’s our turn to prosper," Trump said during a press conference at the Rose Garden.

Trump trade war and the effects on Washington

Big picture view:

The tariffs disrupt trading arrangements that have been in place since 1947. Murmurs of a looming trade war began as Trump returned to office, and now experts say the time has arrived.

While President Trump said the tariffs will restore the nation’s economy, Washington state leaders said they believe it will hurt American citizens.

What they're saying:

"Perhaps no state stands to lose more from Trump-inflicted price increases and a trade war than ours. The inevitable retaliation will hurt growers across our state, drive up the costs of houses, cars, and everyday goods, and jeopardize our state’s economy," said U.S. Senator Patty Murray.

"It's a tax on the American people, and Congress should have a vote on that," said U.S. Representative Susan DelBene, representing Washington state’s first district. "The uncertainty has already had a great impact on our economy, and these tariffs and ongoing retaliation will hurt our small businesses, our farmers, our families with increased costs."

DelBene said the tariffs will especially impact Washington, as two in five jobs are tied to trade, and the state does significant commerce with Canada and the Pacific.

The president said the reciprocal tariffs will amount to about half of what other countries charge America. China will see a 34% tariff, the European Union 20%, Japan 24%, and India 26%. There will also be a 25% tariff on all foreign automobiles.

Local perspective:

Though the president said the executive order will restore the economy and support jobs, state leaders said they fear a trade war won’t be the only issue for the economy.



"A local manufacturer said he's afraid of being tariffed out of business. Farmers are already paying higher prices for fertilizer and having market trouble accessing markets. Aerospace manufacturers in Washington are paying much more for steel and aluminum, and the President has no clear goals in this trade war," said DelBene.

Additional details of the tariffs and Trump’s plan weren’t discussed during his announcement. The president just continued stating there have been years of complaints from companies and workers throughout the U.S. that are negatively impacted by global trade.

The president said there is no charge if a country wants to manufacture in the U.S. Trump said Apple announced a $500 billion commitment to spend and invest in the U.S. over the next four years. He also said within the next two days another big company will be announcing a large plan to build in America.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting from FOX 13 Seattle reporter Franque Thompson.

