Here's when President Trump is announcing tariffs today

The Brief President Donald J. Trump is set to announce details of his "Liberation Day" tariffs at 4 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday. Details of the tariffs were unclear ahead of the event, but Trump has referenced reciprocal tariffs on all countries, enacting 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, and tariffs on certain goods like lumber, copper, vehicles and pharmaceuticals. Stock markets have been volatile for the past several weeks as U.S. trade policy has been changing.



Amid White House hype and public concern, President Donald Trump is set to announce a wave of self-described "reciprocal" tariffs targeting both allies and rivals.

The new tariffs — coming on what Trump has called "Liberation Day" — are a bid to boost U.S. manufacturing and punish other countries for what he has said are years of unfair trade practices. But by most economists’ assessments, the risky move threatens to plunge the economy into a downturn and mangle decades-old alliances.

Keep reading to find out when Trump is signing tariffs and how to watch and stream the event live.

When is Trump announcing tariffs today?

Trump is expected to announce the tariffs at a White House event in the Rose Garden at 4 p.m. EDT (1 p.m. PDT) on Wednesday, April 2.

How can I watch Trump's tariffs announcement?

Trump's tariffs announcement can be seen on LiveNOW from FOX streaming in the video player at the top of this story.

The event can also be seen on FOX 13 Seattle, FOX News Channel and a variety of other local and cable news channels and websites.

US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. Trump said he will be implementing a 25% tariff on auto imports, expanding a trade war designed to bring more manufacturing jo (Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Expand

What they're saying:

"On Wednesday, it will be Liberation Day in America, as President Trump has so proudly dubbed it," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told members of the media Monday. "The Cabinet will be here for the event. It'll be our first Rose Garden event of this administration. …the president will be announcing a tariff plan that will roll back the unfair trade practices that have been ripping off our country for decades."

The president said Sunday the tariff plan would affect "all countries" and has reiterated that his administration will be "nice" to foreign nations compared to how they have charged the U.S.

"We're being nicer than they were," he said while speaking to the media after signing an unrelated executive order Monday. "We have a lot of countries, friend and foe. I always say friend and foe, but the friend in many cases is worse than the foe. They took advantage of us, and we are going to be very nice by comparison to what they were.

"The numbers will be lower than what they've been charging us, and, in some cases, maybe substantially lower. But we sort of have a world obligation, perhaps," he added. "But we're going to be very nice, relatively speaking. We're going to be very kind."

The highly anticipated trade announcement has sparked uncertainty about the cost of goods to Americans, which Leavitt brushed aside Tuesday, arguing the tariff plan "is going to work."

The Source: Information in this story came from the Trump administration, The Associated Press and FOX News.

