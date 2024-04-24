WSDOT warns of Good To Go scams

The Washington State Department of Transportation is warning drivers about fake emails claiming to be from a collections agency to pay your Good To Go! bill.

These messages were not sent by Good To Go! and customers should not click on the links in the email or open any attachments

"We would like to reassure you that under no circumstances do we disclose individual customer information for use by marketing firms. All Good To Go! customer information, including name, address and payment information, is kept confidential and private, and is protected by law.

We would never ask you to pay on any website other than www.MyGoodToGo.com. If you are questioning if any messages you receive are real you can always log into your account to check, or call customer service to verify. Any message Good To Go! would send you via email or text will also be visible on your account."

If you receive one of the fraudulent emails or texts you should file a complaint with the IC3 and be sure to include the phone number or email address from where the message was sent, and the website listed in the text of the message. Then delete the email or text.

