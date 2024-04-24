Police arrest 13 year old after woman's purse stolen at West Seattle pharmacy

Police arrested a 13-year-old boy accused of stealing a woman's purse and assaulting her at a West Seattle pharmacy. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers responded to reports of a strong-arm robbery at a pharmacy located in the 2600 block of Southwest Barton Street. The victim told police that an employee confronted a group of teenagers inside the store for purportedly not paying for items, which she also made a comment about.

The woman stated to law enforcement that one of the teens approached her and forcibly took her purse before making a dash towards the pharmacy exit. In pursuit, she managed to catch up to him at the entrance. However, she reported that the teenager then grabbed her shirt and forcefully threw her to the ground. Despite her attempts to chase after him, the situation escalated when he allegedly struck her multiple times in the face.

The teen suspect, along with the group, fled eastbound on Southwest Barton Street. The victim contacted the authorities, leading officers to locate the suspect and two other teenagers near 18th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Barton Street.

The 13-year-old boy was taken into custody and booked into the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center on suspicion of robbery, while the other two individuals were identified and subsequently released.

Emergency medical services provided treatment to the victim at the scene.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

In-N-Out Burger proposes second Washington location

Who is Elias Huizar? Former Yakima cop accused of child rape, killing 2 women and abducting child

Tesla driver hit, killed motorcyclist in Snohomish County while using autopilot: docs

Women arrested in massive West Coast Lululemon theft ring expected in court

FTC bans non-compete clauses: What that means for Washington workers

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.