The King County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help after an 81-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run accident in White Center on Monday.

Sheriff's deputies were called just after 10 p.m. on Monday, April 22, to the intersection of S.W. Roxbury Street and 15th Avenue S.W. in unincorporated White Center.

According to reports, 911 calls alerted authorities to the incident, and upon arrival, deputies discovered the victim, an adult male in his 80s. The victim was swiftly transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The King County Sheriff’s Office's Major Accident Response & Reconstruction detectives are spearheading the investigation and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

The suspected vehicle, as depicted in images provided by authorities, is described as a silver 2007-2016 Jeep Compass with noticeable front-end damage to the grill and hood.

Individuals who may have been in the vicinity at the time of the incident or possess dash camera footage are encouraged to contact authorities. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visiting P3Tips.com, or utilizing the P3 Tip App.

This plea for assistance underscores the collaborative effort needed to ensure justice is served in this tragic event. The King County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to pursuing all avenues in their investigation, but they depend on the cooperation and support of the public to achieve a resolution.

