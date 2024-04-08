Full Tilt Ice Cream, a beloved spot known for its vibrant community atmosphere and ice cream, is set to close its White Center doors.

Ann Magyar, wife of founder Justin Cline, announced the closure on Facebook Monday following Cline's passing.

Cline, co-founder of Full Tilt Ice Cream, tragically passed away after suffering a heart attack. His death on March 2 came less than a month after he was admitted to the ICU at Valley Medical Center in Renton following a massive heart attack.

In a heartfelt message to the Full Tilt family on Facebook, Magyar expressed gratitude for the love and support the community has shown over the past 16 years.

"It's truly been the best years of my life," she wrote. "Thank you to everyone who has been part of this craziness. Thank you White Center."

Full Tilt Ice Cream, known for its playful atmosphere featuring music, art, and games, opened its doors in White Center in 2008. Over the years, it became a cherished gathering place for families and artists alike. However, with Justin's passing, Ann felt it was time for Full Tilt as they knew it to come to an end.

The closure will also affect Full Tilt Ice Cream's wholesale operations, which will cease at the end of April. The White Center location's last day of operation will be May 26.

While the Columbia City shop will remain open, it will no longer accept gift cards, coupons, or birthday party certificates from other locations.

Cline was not just a co-founder of Full Tilt; he was also a community advocate who played a significant role in revitalizing the White Center business district.

"I got to know Justin and Ann a bit as a property owner in White Center, a gofundme post read after Cline's passing. "They have added so much to this community and other communities and Justin will be sorely missed."

Full Tilt Ice Cream leaves behind a legacy of bringing joy to the White Center community through its delicious ice cream and welcoming environment.

As the community continues to mourn Justin's passing, his family and close friends express their gratitude for the outpouring of support during this difficult time.

The gofundme campaign for the family has already raised more than $92,000, a testament to the impact Justin, his family and Full Tilt Ice Cream had on the community.

While the doors of Full Tilt will soon close, the memories and sense of community it fostered will live on in the hearts of its patrons.

MORE FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Storm schedule: 2024 WNBA regular season, home games, tickets

Seattle police officers could be closer to 23% raise

Seattle Seahawks sign restricted free agents Michael Jackson, Jon Rhattigan

‘They need to come home’: 3 French bulldogs stolen from van in Kirkland

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.