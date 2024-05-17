The second annual Women of Color in Leadership panel happened at White Center's Evergreen High School on Friday.

The panel was held in the school's Future Center, with 40-50 young ladies ranging from 9th to 12th grade participating in the event.

Also in attendance were women in leadership roles from the Mariners organization, U.S. government policy changemakers, and a non-profit leader helping inspire and uplift women in the workplace.

"[Our students are] able to see women in color that are leaders in the community, that are doing things that are just groundbreaking, so they can get exposed to that, and they also get mentorship out of it at the same time, and be connected," said Roderick C. Booker, a College and Career Access Specialist and BSU Advisor.

FOX 13 Seattle Anchor Sabirah Rayford was there as well, speaking with young women about career paths in news and journalism.

The goal of the event is to have open and honest discussions about what it takes to be an effective and positive leader. Many students were eager to ask questions to the panelists.

"Society has their limitations on them a lot of times, but seeing women of color doing great things, that are leading not only in the newsroom, in journalism, sports, but also at the same time in the community being disruptors, they can see that, so we want to expose that here at Evergreen High School," Booker said.

Booker also encouraged other women of color in leadership positions to reach out to him so more students can be inspired.

