Motorhome catches fire on Port Angeles to Victoria, B.C. ferry

An investigation is underway after a motorhome caught on fire while aboard a ferry that travels between Port Angeles and Victoria, B.C.

According to the City of Port Angeles, on Thursday at around 4:32 p.m., the Port Angeles Fire Department (PAFD) responded to a motorhome fire on deck of the M.V. Coho Ferry.

Port Angeles firefighters responding to the M.V. Coho Ferry after a motorhome caught fire in the car deck. (Photo: City of Port Angeles)

The ferry was about 10 minutes from the dock before PAFD firefighters could start extinguishing the fire.

Once the ferry arrived, crews observed smoke billowing out of the ferry’s car deck.

The ship’s captain told authorities that his crew is trained in firefighting and attempted to extinguish the fire while out at sea. The ship’s overhead sprinkler system also helped keep the fire contained.

A total of 32 fire department personnel and four Olympic Ambulance responders assisted in the incident. The Port Angeles Police Department also assisted with traffic control.

After the fire was out, crews assessed the damage. Authorities say the fire was mostly contained to the motorhome. There was minimal thermal damage to other cars and the ferry.

Will M.V. Coho Ferry operations be delayed because of the fire?

Black Ball Ferry Line, which operates the M.V. Coho Ferry, says that the fire should have minimal to no impact on its regular operations.

Did anyone get hurt when the M.V. Coho Ferry caught fire?

12 people aboard the ferry were evaluated for smoke inhalation. One woman was transported to a local hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing.

