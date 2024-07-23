Man tries to kidnap young girl by pulling her through her window in Kent

Kent Police are looking for the man they say tried to kidnap a little girl from her home by yanking her out of a window by her hair.

The attack happened on Friday night around 10:45 p.m. at a home off the 700 Block of East James Street in Kent.

The suspect reached inside a window of a home and grabbed a child by her hair, investigators said.

Police say the man yanked the girl by her hair, as if he was trying to pull her through the window. He threatened the child, then took off when he couldn’t get away with her.

Kent Police and the King County Sheriff's Office went to work to try and find the attacker. They used K-9 search dogs and had a helicopter in the air, but couldn’t find the suspect.

Investigators have not released any pictures or videos from the scene, or of the suspect. There are limited descriptions of what the attacker looked like. Police say the suspect is a man in his 40s, who is 5’6" to 5’9", Black, thin, bald, with facial hair, and he wore a blue hoodie at the time of the incident.

FOX 13 Seattle spoke to the victim’s family. They did not want to go on-camera, but told us the little girl is physically OK and working through the emotional trauma of the incident.

"I heard the policeman yelling for the guy to stop. I closed up my windows and my dog stood guard," said Wendy Ayotte.

Ayotte lives across the street from where the incident happened. She said for days she had no idea what happened in her neighborhood.

"It would be nice just to know what’s going on, even if it’s like the next day, because we were still wondering what was going on and no one around to say anything. It would be nice to know how to protect ourselves," said Ayotte.

FOX 13 Seattle asked Kent Police why they waited several days to post about the incident. We have not heard back yet.

This attack happened on Friday night. Three days before, a similar incident happened less than three miles away.

On Tuesday, a 40-year-old Kent man tried to kidnap a six-year-old girl from an apartment complex, investigators said. However, a group of brave 11-year-old girls intervened and saved the girl, according to police.

FOX 13 Seattle confirmed the suspect in that case is still behind bars.

Police have not made any arrests in the incident from Friday and are asking the community to check doorbell cameras to see if they captured any video that might help solve this case.

If you believe you have information on the suspect, contact Kent Police at KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov or call the tip line: 253.856.5808. If you know the identity of the suspect or have time-sensitive information, call 911.

