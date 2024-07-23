Olympia police search for homicide suspect, believed to be armed

Police investigating a homicide in Olympia have named a suspect and are asking the public to be on alert.

According to the Olympia Police Department (OPD), on Saturday, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the Percival Creek area. When they arrived, they found a victim with a fatal gunshot wound.

Through the investigation, OPD detectives identified 43-year-old Steven Messex as the murder suspect.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Messex has distinctive tattoos: a gargoyle on his right arm, the cartoon character Popeye on his left forearm, and barbed wire on his left arm.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911. Do not approach him.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.