Pet tegu goes missing in Granite Falls, mistaken for alligator

A tegu was mistaken for an alligator by law enforcement in Snohomish County, and the reptile remains missing despite its recent sighting.

On Friday, Granite Falls deputies said they found a 10-foot alligator near the intersection of Ray Gray Road and 184th Ave. NE, toward the Pilchuck River.

Little information was given about the alligator sighting apart from a picture that was taken by a property owner in the area.

However, the "alligator" actually turned out to be a white Argentine tegu named "Tazz."

The tegu is a species of lizard native to Central and South America. They are known for their large size and predatory habits, but Tazz is friendlier than most.

A Facebook post on the "Granite Falls Community Connection" page was shared out saying that Tazz is a beloved family pet and recently escaped from his enclosure. Tazz's owner says he is very tame and not dangerous.

Granite Falls Police said they mistook Tazz for an alligator due to little information on the sighting. They also said the social media post about the reptile was only made due to public safety reasons.

via Snohomish County Sheriff on X

It's unknown if deputies spotted Tazz while responding to the complaint, but he has yet to be recovered.

If you see Tazz, please contact animal control.

