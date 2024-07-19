Snohomish County opens new multi-million dollar election office

Snohomish County Elections has mailed ballots to 516,000 registered voters for the Aug. 6 Primary.

When ballots return through the mail or to 35 drop boxes in Snohomish County, they'll make their way to Snohomish County's new elections center in Everett.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the official opening of the new center on July 9.

Snohomish County Auditor Garth Fell says $8.5 million dollars has been poured into the center to enhance space, security and transparency and the public is invited to come to the center to watch the ballot process.

"We would love to have people come and see what elections are all about," said Fell.

The center features large, clear windows, more cameras, security features, monitors and graphics explaining the step-by-step ballot process throughout the observer corridor.

"We want to make sure that voters can have the same confidence that I have in our election system," said Fell.

Fell urges voters to get their ballots in sooner rather than later.

The Aug. 6 Primary includes races for Governor, Lt. Governor, State Senator, State Representative, other state and local offices, along with ballot measures in the county.

All eligible voters in Snohomish County should receive ballots no later than Wednesday, July 24. Those who have not received ballots by then can reach out to the Snohomish County Auditor's Office at (425) 388-3444 or elections@snoco.org.

More information on observing the ballot process can be found here.

