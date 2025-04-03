Seattle weather: Turning sunny and warmer the next few days

The Brief Quiet, sunny weather is ahead for the next few days, with temperatures warming. Another round of rain hits Sunday afternoon.



A ridge of high pressure will build over the Pacific Northwest in the next few days, bringing more sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Rain showers have ended in Western Washington and we will be looking at a much drier and sunnier Thursday afternoon. High temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than Wednesday, in the mid 50s.

Morning clouds and afternoon sunshine expected Thursday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Warm weather in Seattle to end the week

What's next:

High pressure will amplify over the Pacific Northwest Friday and Saturday. Friday will be sunny from start to finish with high temperatures warming into the mid 60s. While high clouds will move in on Saturday, temperatures will still be nice and warm, close to 70 degrees.

The next wet system will hit on Sunday, as high pressure moves east. Temperatures will stay mild on Sunday with increasing rainfall, but they will cool on Monday and Tuesday with lingering showers.

It will be much warmer Friday and Saturday with highs in the 60s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

ICE arrests 37 people at Bellingham, WA roofing company

7 million pounds of WA food at risk as federal cuts loom

1 juvenile dead, 2 in critical condition in Skyway, WA

New study reveals you need $169K to be financially happy in Seattle

12 WA residents made Forbes's list of 2025 billionaires

Everything to know about the Washington State Spring Fair

Seattle Restaurant Week 2025 by neighborhood

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.