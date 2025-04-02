Sunnier, drier and warmer weather this weekend in Seattle

The Brief Isolated showers remain in the area on Wednesday, with sunny and dry conditions returning Thursday through Saturday. Warm weather will develop around the region on Friday, bringing temperatures to the low to mid 60s.



Once we get through the isolated showers on Wednesday, drier, warmer and sunnier weather will return Thursday through Saturday.

This afternoon, highs will hover below average with mostly cloudy skies and a few sunbreaks. Folks in Western Washington will be dodging spotty showers today. I'd keep a warm, waterproof layer with you in case you get caught in the wet weather.

Slightly below-normal temperatures are in the forecast for Seattle on Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Warm spring in Seattle

Big picture view:

For some perspective, the average highs in Seattle reach the low 60s by the end of the month. We get about 15 days of measurable rain every April at Sea-Tac.

Sea-Tac averages about 15 days of rain every April. (FOX 13 Seattle)

By June first, the average high jumps to the upper 60s.

Average highs reach the upper 60s by June first in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Thursday will feature scattered clouds and patchy fog in the morning — this will be followed by bountiful, beautiful sunshine in the afternoon.

Under a building ridge of high pressure, warmer weather will develop around the region on Friday. Temperatures will boost to the low to mid 60s in the greater Seattle area.

Highs warm to the low 60s in Seattle on Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures warm further on Saturday: highs will soar to the upper 60s to low 70s around Puget Sound.

A weak atmospheric river will trigger scattered showers by Sunday evening. On-and-off rain will continue into Monday and Tuesday.

A weak atmospheric river will trigger rainy weather in Seattle by late Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures rebound to the upper 60s in Seattle on Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

